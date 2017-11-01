Ikeja Electric to shut down power for Lagos substation rehabilitation

Ikeja Electric Plc on Wednesday said there would be an interruption of power supply to some parts of Lagos from November 3 to 10.

The Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Felix Ofulue, said in Lagos that the outage was part of the strategic efforts to improve power supply to consumers across the network.

Ofulue said in a statement in Lagos that the company would carry out a complete rehabilitation of Maryland Injection Substation.

He said this would involve the replacement of obsolete switch gear panels at the switch room.

“The rehabilitation will affect power supply to Mende, Anthony, Maryland, Ikeja GRA, Shonibare Estate, parts of Ojota, Ketu, Ikosi, Demurin and environs.

“Power supply will be restored immediately after the completion of the exercise. “We solicit the understanding and cooperation of all our consumers that would be affected by this outage,’’ he said.

Ofulue said IE had put in place arrangements to ensure that the rehabilitation was completed within the stipulated time.

He assured consumers that regular update would be made available through various channels of communications, especially to the Community Development Area chairmen and other stakeholders.