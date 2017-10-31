Ikeja Electric unveils anniversary rewards for loyal customers

In commemoration of its 4th year anniversary, Nigeria’s largest electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), has unveiled a raffle draw tagged Energy4life, which is aimed at rewarding loyal customers in its network.

The reward exercise, which begins on November 1, will run till the 30th November and is open to all residential customers. To qualify, customers will need to pay their bills and take the evidence of payment to any of Ikeja Electric Business Unit Offices or Undertakings, following which they will receive a raffle ticket.

Twenty-four customers across the six Business Units will each receive four thousand naira worth of energy monthly, for 12 months while the star prize winner will get four thousand naira worth of energy monthly, for the next four years.

Speaking on the initiative, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue explained that at the end of the one-month long exercise, the raffle tickets will be redeemable at a draw which will take place at the various Business Units where the star prize winner and four (4) winners from each of the six business unit, will emerge.

“While we continue to contend with illegal meter by-pass, vandalisation of our electrical assets and attack on our staff, we are still very aware that there are many of our esteemed customers who diligently pay their bills and we remain deeply grateful to them. While we cannot reward every single one of them, we hope that rewarding these 25 customers will be our symbolic gesture of appreciation, especially as we commemorate four years of privatization”, Ofulue said.

He urged customers to visit the website for information on the terms and conditions of the loyalty draw.

Ikeja Electric is consistently improving on her customer touch points, expanding platforms through which customers can make payments, all in a bid to provide easy and accessible service to her customers.

Recently the Disco introduced the USSD payment code *565*6# through which customers can make payments for energy consumed from the comfort of their homes.