I’m not interested in Nigerian politics, says Wizkid

Afro-pop singer, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun has declared that he’s not interested in the intrigues of Nigerian politics.

According to the ‘Come Closer’ crooner who recently announced plans to shoot a short film featuring beautiful women in London some time next week, the things he sees and reads about Nigeria at times are usually comical and disbelieving.

Responding to a fan on his Twitter handle who wanted to know if he would want to go into politics in future, Wizkid frowned at the idea, saying he has no interest in politics because ‘government in Nigeria is practically a joke.’

“Not really, it’s just funny what I see and read at sometimes; God help us, Government in my country na joke”, Wizkid wrote.

Since his social media post, Showtime’s efforts to reach Wizkid or his management to confirm if he truly wasn’t interested in politics proved abortive as sources close to the singer claim he’s not in the country.