I’m willing to relinquish my position for interest of PDP – Sheriff

The victorious Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff, has described the judgement by the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt on Friday, as a victory for the party.

However, he said that the interest of the party supplants his office as the National Chairman.

‘I am willing to relinquish the position for the party to move forward into achieving its goals,’ he said.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja over the weekend, he said ‘I will consult other leaders of our party to see how we can organise our national convention, to stop our division and leadership tussle.’

Sheriff said that the judgement does not call for merriment or mourning but required all hands “to rekindle the winning fire in the PDP.”

He said the APC was campaigning for the PDP, assuring that the PDP would come back to its position of 1999.

He said all leaders of the PDP would be consulted between now and next week in order to “heal all injuries.”

Sheriff, a former governor of Borno State, said people were already looking forward to the return of the “glorious days of a PDP government, when the net worth of life was worthy of human dignity.”

He said he would get an order for the party’s national secretariat to be opened so that normal activities could resume.

He assured that within the shortest possible time he would organize a successful national convention where new leaders would emerge.

“Let us be certain about this, no person or group, no matter how powerful can do it alone. We need all hands on deck to rekindle the winning fire in PDP. Divided, we can achieve little or nothing. But united, we can stand like the impregnable Glam Rock and no weapon fashioned against us can prevail.

“I see a very great future for our party, PDP. Our people are already looking forward to the return of the glorious days of a PDP government, when the net worth of life was worthy of human dignity.

“We cannot afford to disappoint the teeming majority of Nigerians who are looking up to us at this despondent hour of our politics and economy. How can we meet their expectations if we remain fragmented and disunited? We must therefore, rise to the occasion and come together as one strong united family.”

He added: I see the judgement as a golden opportunity for a sincere renewal of our sense of unity and fraternity. No doubt, we have travelled a long and tortuous road, wherein some of us have been bruised or outrightly wounded and are hurting. I understand also that for some of us, our ego has been agitated. Yet, I dare say that we can put all of that behind us and come together with one accord and move our great party, the PDP forward. It is not about me or any ambition, it is about the survival of our great party on this score. I can assure you that I shall be willing to make any sacrifice that can guarantee peace in our party.”