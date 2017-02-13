Indian Police nab Nigerian drug lord

A drug trafficking gang has been busted by Delhi Police. Among the traffickers is a Nigerian drug dealer.

According to Hindu Newspaper, as much as 170 grams of cocaine and 590 grams of fine-quality heroin estimated to be worth a consolidated amount of ₹2 crore, about $320,000 in the underground drug market were seized from the accused identified as Uchenna (28), from Nigeria, Indian Ajay (33) and his associate Naresh Kumar (39), from Mohan Garden in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

Mr. Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police (crime) disclosed that Uchenna was arrested after a trap was laid for him near a local taxi stand at Dwarka Mor between 2pm and 3 p.m on Saturday.

In the second incident, a tip-off led a Crime Branch team to Ajay and Naresh Kumar from near the local TVS Bajaj showroom on the Mor road leading towards Vikas Nagar.

The duo were apprehended and 260 grams of fine quality heroin was seized from Ajay.

The heroin is roughly worth ₹50 lakh in the international market, according to the police