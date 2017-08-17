INEC registers new political party

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered another political party, African People’s Party (APP), bringing the number parties to 46.

INEC Chairman Mahmooh Yakubu said in Abuja at the swearing-in of new nine Residents Electoral Commissioners (RECs), at the commission’s headquarter on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yakubu said that the party was on Tuesday issued Certificate of Registration in compliance with a court order.

He said that APP originally applied for registration as a political party in 2014.

Yakubu said that the commission had so far registered 2,092,434 new registrants under the on-going nationwide Continuous Voter Registration.

“At the end of the first quarter of the exercise, some 1,810,153 citizens were registered.

“The exercise is now in the second week of the second quarter and already some 282,281 citizens have been registered, making a total of 2,092,434 new registrants so far,” he added.

Yakubu, congratulated the newly sworn-in nine RECs.

He said that their assumption of duty came at an auspicious time, at exactly 548 days to the 2019 General Elections, and after the conclusion of the Commission’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021.

He advised them to be fair to all, partisan to none, saying that as election managers, they would be responsible for the implementation of the plan.

“As election managers, you must maintain the required openness and consultation.

“At the same time, you must be very firm and courageous on the side of the law as well as our regulations and guidelines as required of you as unbiased umpire.

“Be fair to all, partisan to none.’’

Yakubu said that as new appointees, they would be immediately deployed to field orientation in the four elections to be conducted by the commission over the next few weeks.

The elections according to him were; Dukku North State Constituency by-election in Gombe State , the Eti Osa I State Constituency in Lagos State and Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency in Sokoto State.

Also included was the Anambra State Governorship election scheduled for Nov. 18.

Mr Mike Igini, one of the newly sworn-in RECs, who responded on behalf of others pledged that they would be guided by the mission and core values of INEC.

He added that the discharge of their duties would be guided by integrity and all other core values that guide their works at the states.

The new RECs also included Mrs Asman Maikudi, Sam Olumekun, Prof. Riskuwa Shehu, Mr Kassim Geidam, Mr. Jubrin Zarewa, Mr Abdulganiyu Raji, Prof. Sam Egwu, and Mallam Sudiq Musa. – NAN.