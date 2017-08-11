INEC removes names of 190 non-Nigerians from voter register

August 11, 2017 0

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has ordered the removal of the names of 190 non-Nigerians from the country’s Voter Register as part of measures to clean up the register.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by its Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi yesterday in Abuja.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) recently retrieved several Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and National Identity cards from foreigners who were alleged to have registered as voters.

Osaze-Uzzi reiterated INEC commitment in ensuring that the Voter Register was free from unqualified registrations. (NAN)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Amid cash crunch, Reps take delivery of 200 exotic cars

Over 200 members of the House of Representatives have taken delivery of brand new exotic cars, though all 360 lawmakers have yet to receive their July salaries ...