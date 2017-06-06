INEC set to unveil new political parties …as Nwanyanwu, Dokpesi, others float APDA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will tomorrow make a statement on status of the 95 political associations that have sought registration as new political parties.

The commission also said it would ensure the fast tracking of the continuous registration exercise in Anambra State so that all eligible voters can registers and obtain their permanent voter cards before the November governorship election.

Speaking with journalists shortly after declaring open a two-day workshop on review of communication policy in Kaduna, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission has so far received 95 applications for registration of new parties.

He said due to the public interest on the prospect of registration of new parties, the commission has decided to meet over the issue on Wednesday after which it would issue a statement on the status of these associations.

Meanwhile, Former National Chairman of Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, on Monday said that, unlike the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, party and others like the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the newly floated party, the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), will address all issues that will keep Nigerians united as a nation especially in the face of recent Biafra agitations and other threats to Nigeria’s united existence.

He also said that Nigeria needed politicians with good character and integrity to address its economic and political challenges, hence, the new party.

He stated this at the unveiling of Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), a new political association, and its Interim National Executive Committee (NEC) to the public in Abuja.

Nwanyanwu, who announced his membership of the group, congratulated the interim leadership and described the “birth’’ of the group as historic

He said that none of the party`s promoters was new to the country`s politics, and that though they came from different political backgrounds, they were bound by a common ideology.

According to Nwanyanwu, the party`s promoters were identified by their character and integrity and were poised to address the country`s economic and political challenges.

“The party I am unveiling today on behalf of us is ideologically roofed.

“It seeks to address all the fundamental issues that will keep Nigerians united, with every citizen having a sense of equality, justice, protection, belonging and fair play.

“We are determined to present to Nigerians a political party that will be highly disciplined, provide the level-playing field to all its members and remove every trace of godfatherism,’’ he said.

He said that ADPA would restore dignity and party supremacy in the affairs of its members and for their benefit.

The former Labour Party chairman said that the party was a convergence of patriotic citizens who were committed to the indivisibility and corporate existence of Nigeria.

He also said that the party`s members were also determined to enrich true federalism, social inclusion, national cohesion and public trust in governance.

“APDA stands for social democracy with efficient and sustainable public sector services delivered as its primary focus,’’ he said.

He said that the party would give room to new ideas, alignments, energy and approaches to the country`s economic and political challenges.

He alleged that many of the established political parties in the country were recycling old leaders, repeating old rhetoric and reabsorbing the same old and moribund way of doing things.

Nwanyanwu said that the interest of such political parties was in gaining political power and accessing the national treasury.

He refuted insinuations that the Chief Executive of African Independent Television (AIT) was the party`s major financier, saying that it belonged to all.

“We are all calling the shot here; this party belongs to you, it belongs to me and it belongs to all of us,’’ he said.

The politician said that the group was the first to introduce bio-metric membership card and electronic voting for all elective positions, a development, he added, would make rigging and imposition of candidates impossible.

He assured that the association, when registered, would give priority to women, youths and the disabled with regards to employment and called on them to step forward and take over its structures.

“The party is yours; the future is yours and that future is today, not tomorrow. This has been guaranteed by our constitution,’’ he said.

The party`s flag was presented to its 36 states, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and zonal interim chairmen.

Earlier, the interim National Chairman of the association, Alhaji Shittu Kabiru, expressed optimism that the group would move Nigeria out of “ the prevailing political frustration and economic stagnation“.

Kabiru, who was a Special Adviser to Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described APDA as the actualisation of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians to determine their national destiny. – Thisday, Vanguard.