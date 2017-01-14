Inflation rate hits 18.55% – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday released the Consumer Price Index which measures inflation with the index rising by 18.55 per cent in the month of December.

The bureau in the report which was made available to our correspondent in Abuja said the 18.55 per cent is an increase of 0.07 percentage points over the 18.48 per cent recorded in the month of November.

The NBS report attributed the increase to a rise in the price of electricity, housing, water, clothing, footwear and education.

It reads in part, “The Consumer Price Index which measures inflation increased by 18.55 per cent (year-on-year) in December 2016, 0.07 percent points higher from the rate recorded in November (18.48 per cent).

“Communication and restaurants and hotels recorded the slowest pace of growth in December, growing at 5.33 per cent and 8.91 per cent (year-on-year) respectively.

“During the month, the highest increases were seen in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, clothing and footwear, and education.”

The NBS in the report stated that during the month, all major food sub- indexes increased, with soft drinks recording the slowest pace of increase at 7.66 per cent year on year.

The report stated that the urban index rose by 20.12 per cent (year-on-year) in December from 20.07 per cent recorded in November, while the rural index increased by 17.20 per cent in December from 17.10 per cent in November.

On month-on- month basis, the urban index, it noted, 1rose by 1.08 per cent in December from 0.78 per cent recorded in November, while the rural index rose by 1.04 per cent in December from 0.79 per cent recorded in November.