Insecurity: Era of kidnappings will be over soon – Police IG

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris Has reassured Nigerians that the era of kidnapping will soon be over as police has equipped themselves with sophisticated intelligence unit outfits to track down criminal.

Idris gave the assurance on Friday while inaugurating the Imo Police Intelligent Unit which will coordinate tracking of criminals in the state.

Idris, who was on a familiarization visit to Imo, also inspected some police projects donated by Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

The IG said police had advanced to a sophisticated level in fighting crime, adding that it would be difficult for any criminal activity to be carried out in Imo and other state without the suspects not being intercepted.

Idris said tracking down of the Imo born notorious kidnapper Mr. Henry Chibueze was example of how police will flush out all criminals in the system.

The IG admonished officers to always respect human dignity, adding “police cannot make any head way without the people.

“You must always respect human right and dignity to restore confidence that police is the people’s friend”, he said.

Idris commended Gov. Rochas Okorocha, who donated an ultra modern hospital located at Ideato South Local Government, and urged the officers to make maximum use of the facility.

Idris also inspected the Police College of Finance and Police Special Intervention Training also donated by the governor.

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr. Chris Ezike said crime has reduced drastically in Imo.

He said the command has also strengthened its relationship with the members of the public as well as sister security agencies to enhance fight against crime in the state.