Insecurity: School kids’ kidnap makes me feel inadequate — Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, says he feels inadequate because of his inability to quickly rescue the pupils recently kidnapped from the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla-Epe.

Ambode spoke with journalists on Thursday in Abuja in the wake of the recent kidnapping and a fresh threat to attack the Lagos Model College, Kankon, in Badagry.

He said the fact that that was the second time such incident would happen in the school gave the government an insight that something might be amiss.

He however said he would wait until the children were rescued before making a pronouncement.

The governor said he had already brought the issue to the notice of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the nation’s service chiefs.

He said, “If there is anything that makes me feel terribly inadequate, it is my inability to quickly get those schoolchildren back.

“I want to assure everybody that we are on top of it. We cannot be putting all the efforts that we are making on the pages of newspapers. That will jeopardise our efforts to recover those children.

“I cannot compromise their security just because I want to look good in the eyes of the public. But believe me, I am working 24hours a day to make sure that they come back safely.

“I want to assure Lagosians that Lagos is safe and we are doing our best. There are just about 33,000 policemen in the state as against 22 million people and that was why we decided to do this Neighbourhood Safety Corps just to complement what the police are doing.

“More importantly, we are investing in technology equipment that we can actually use to combat this crime. I believe and I am praying also that in the next few days, these children will be back safely.”

Ambode also said his administration was planning to engage the Senate on the benefits inherent in approving a special status for Lagos State.

While describing Lagos as a propeller for the nation’s development, the governor argued that if the state got it right, Nigeria would also get it right.

Ambode said his administration had paid compensation to all those whose buildings were affected in the various construction works so far carried out by his government.

In Ikorodu, the governor said about 100 properties would be demolished for the construction of an expressway that will link Owutu to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, saying the owners have signed on.

On the ongoing agitations in some parts of the country, Ambode commended the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, for being proactive.

He said state governors have resolved during a meeting with Osinbajo to support the country’s unity and douse the tension being raised nationwide.

The governor said while political restructuring as being canvassed in some quarters were good, there was also the need for what he called economic restructuring.