It wasn’t me: Lai Mohammed denies speaking on Buhari’s return

The Minister of Information and Culture asks Nigerians to disregard the news attributed to him in which he was alleged to have said the president won’t be coming back today as a result of a faulty plane.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, has denied speaking on the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari is expected to return to the country on Sunday February 5 and he is also expected to resume work on Monday February 6 after a 10-day holiday in the United Kingdom.

However, the Minister of Information has denied the rumour attributed to him that says the President won’t return because of a faulty aircraft.

In a statement by his aide, Mr. Segun Adeyemi, the Minister said that: “Our attention has been drawn to a report quoting the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as saying the President’s return to Nigeria may be hampered by a faulty aircraft.

“The minister has not spoken to anyone on the issue of the President’s return, hence this report is another from the stable of the purveyors of fake news and should be disregarded.”

Recall that on Thursday, January 19, 2017, President Buhari left Nigeria for a 10-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom, leaving Yemi Osinbajo his Vice President, as Acting President.