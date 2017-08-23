JAMB releases cut off marks for varsities, polytechnics, others …lifts ban on post-UMTE

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB has pegged minimum national cut off Marks for Admissions into Universities in Nigeria at 120.

Cut off Marks for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education were pegged at 100, while Innovative Enterprising Institute was pegged at 110.

However, Institutions are at liberty to go beyond the benchmarks for Admission exercise.

These Decisions were taken at the 2017 Combined Policy Meetings on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

The Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede said a Central Admission Processing System CAPs, would be used to streamline admission processes among Institutions, while it addresses challenges associated with formal approach.

Oloyede also said that Institutions could conduct dual mode system which involves both manual and the newly introduced system CAPs.

He advocated for dynamic educational policy as related to Admissions.

“We should not be sentimental in fixing our cut off mark, we need not over dramatize issue of cut off mark,” he stated.

He said that candidates applications to study Agriculture is very low while applications to medicine, Health Sciences are on the increase.

The Minister of Education Adamu Adamu , has also formerly announced lift on the ban of the conduct of Post-UTME as a prerequisite for admission into tertiary education.

H explained that government had erroneously banned universities from conducting the exam.

He said the banning of Post-UTME lead to a lot of irregularities by candidates and some institutions.

The minister explained that with the lifting of the ban on the conduct of the examination, institutions are now at liberty to conduct, and that the fee for the examination must not exceed N2000.

He stated that the 2016 admission process was a huge success and expressed optimism that that government is working assiduously to make that of 2017 better.

Adamu noted that government is also making efforts to expand access and ensure equality in education sector.

“A substantial amount of candidates who sat for the 2017 UTME would be gain admission into tertiary institution,” the minister added..

Meanwhile, Admissions for all Public Degree Awarding Institutions would end 15th of January 2018 while Private degree awarding Institutions, Monotechnics, Colleges of Education and others would end 31st January 2018.