Jonathan meets US Congress on threats of religious intolerance in Nigeria, Niger Delta question

As part of efforts of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation to fulfill its

mission to promote peace and prosperity in Nigeria and Africa, former

President Goodluck Jonathan met with the US Congress House Sub

Committee on Africa on the challenges facing Christians in Nigeria and

the Niger Delta issue.

The former President, who was invited by the US Congress sub committee

and spoke in his capacity as Chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan

Foundation, said that implementation of the resolutions of the 2014

National Conference is the panacea that will prevent ethnic and

religious tensions that lead to crises such as the recent Southern

Kaduna killings.

He also identified impunity as a factor that contributes to the

reoccurrence of such violence, noting that if those behind previous

violence were not prosecuted then likeminded individuals and groups

would be emboldened to repeat the same act.

Dr. Jonathan talked about his efforts to end impunity, specifically

citing the case of Kabiru Sokoto, the mastermind of the Christmas Day

bombing of Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church in Madalla, Niger state who

was arrested, prosecuted, convicted and imprisoned by his

administration and was the first successful prosecution of a terrorist

attack on a place of worship in Nigeria’s history.

He said: “That promise was fulfilled on the 20th of December 2013 when

Kabiru Umar, aka Kabiru Sokoto, was sentenced to life imprisonment

after my administration investigated that crime, identified him as the

mastermind, arrested him and diligently prosecuted him and some of his

associates.”

The former President also noted that his administration’s prosecution

of the perpetrators of the deadly bombing of an office of the

Independent National Electoral Commission also in Madalla on April 8,

2011 was the first successful prosecution of terrorists in Nigeria.

While supporting the 2014 National Conference’s recommendation for an

independent Religious Equity Commission to be set up to apprehend and

arrest perpetrators of ethnic and religious violence, Dr. Goodluck

Jonathan maintained that ending impunity will also mean ending these

tensions.

On the Niger Delta, the former President said he fully aligned with

the views of the 2014 National Conference which called for True and

Fiscal Federalism as the way out of agitations in the region and in

other parts of Nigeria.

He also said that interventionist agencies like the Niger Delta

Development Commission tend not to be effective due to over

politicization.

The former President opined that the almost overnight development of a

state like Akwa-Ibom proved that what the region needed was resource

control not interventionist agencies.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the U.S. House Sub-Committee

on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International

Organizations, Congressman Christopher H Smith and other influential

staff of the Committee.