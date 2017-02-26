Jonathan salutes Shagari at 92, describes ex-President as man of honour

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the nation’s first Executive President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who turned 92 on Saturday.

Jonathan, in a message of felicitations, described Shagari as a man of honour and unmatched dignity who left enduring legacy as President.

“In and outside office, you have continued to inspire generations of Nigerians through your patriotism, selflessness, simplicity and unwavering commitment to the peace and unity of our dear country.

Jonathan said further in a statement issued by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze: “You diligently served your nation as a teacher, parliamentarian and President and have continued to serve her, even in

your old age, as an elder statesman and sage who calmly offers his wise counsel on national issues.

“Your Excellency, in your wisdom your envisioned a great nation and I pray to God to grant you more fruitful years to see Nigeria attain that enviable height we all desire.”