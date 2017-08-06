Justin Gatlin dethrones Usain Bolt in farewell race

Justin Gatlin stunned the world to claim the 100m World Championship title and leave Usain Bolt trailing in third place in his final 100m individual race before retirement.

Despite a low-key season, Bolt was expected to claim a fourth 100m World Championship title but instead was left with a bronze medal, which will sit alongside the disappointment of his 2011 disqualification in Daegu.

Instead it was the controversial Gatlin, twice banned for doping offences, who claimed a second World Championship title, 12 years after his only other 100m World Championship gold in Helsinki.

Welbeck to score, Arsenal 3-1 and Oxlade-Chamberlain & Alonso to be carded

500 / 1

Fabregas & Moses to score, Chelsea 3-0 and Kante to be carded

500 / 1

Chelsea 4-1 and Fabregas, Koscielny & Alonso to be carded

500 / 1

Chelsea 4-0 and Alonso, Xhaka & Kante to be carded

500 / 1

Chelsea 3-1 and Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabregas & Cahill to be carded

500 / 1

Arsenal 3-0 and Koscielny, Xhaka & Kante to be carded

500 / 1

Ramsey & Xhaka to score and Kante & Koscielny to be carded

450 / 1

Chelsea 3-0 and Xhaka, Koscielny & Alonso to be carded

400 / 1

Moses to score, Chelsea 3-0 and Alonso & Xhaka to be carded

400 / 1

Moses & Fabregas to score and Koscielny & Kante to be carded

400 / 1

Sky Bet Super Boost Window, View The Latest Boosts Here

Gatlin took advantage of a below-par Bolt to come home in a season-best time of 9.92secs with the Jamaican sprint legend trailing Christian Coleman (9.94) in third place, despite equalling his best time of the year.

The 33-year-old usually overpowers his opponents down the final 40m but with a grimace rather than his trademark smile etched across his face, he was unable to chase down Coleman who led until Gatlin snuck up on the field to claim the title.

Coleman, 21, completed an American 1-2 by claiming the silver medal while Britain’s Reece Prescod came seventh in his first major final, having been only one of three Brits to progress from the semi-finals.

Bolt’s farewell was the story but Gatlin’s past will ensure headlines continue.

The result was booed by the huge crowd at London Stadium when it was flashed up on the screen but as is his way, Bolt embraced Gatlin before taking a lap of farewell of his own but a stunned stadium were struggling to believe what they had just seen. – Sky Sports.