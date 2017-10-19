Kadpoly lecturers suspend strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kaduna Polytechnic (Kadpoly) chapter has suspended its seven-week strike.

The Publicity Secretary of the union, Abbas Muhammed, disclosed this in a statement made available on Thursday in Kaduna.

Muhammed said the union suspended the strike following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the union and the polytechnic management.

“The payment of some outstanding allowances by the new Rector, Prof Idris Bugaje, that were allegedly diverted had commenced,” Muhammed said.

He said leadership of the union agreed to give the new rector the benefit of doubt to resolve the lingering problems of the polytechnic.

The publicity secretary, however, said the suspension would only last for a period of six months after which the union will review the agreement with the management and decide on next line of action.

Muhammed commended those who supported the union including the media in pushing forward its grievances, and called on the polytechnic management to ensure full compliance with all agreements reached to avert further industrial action. – NAN.