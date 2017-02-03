Kidnapping: Ambode orders perimeter fencing of Lagos schools

Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, said on Thursday that his government has approved the construction of perimeter fencing in various schools as part of measures to tackle the spate of kidnapping of students occurring in the state.

The disclosure came barely 24 hours after he signed into law a bill approving death penalty for kidnappers in state.

The governor disclosed this while speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of new model school building at Awori College, Ojo Local Government, assuring all parents of the continued readiness of the state government to do its best to ensure that schools in the state were safe from intruders.

“Towards this end, we have awarded contracts for the construction of eight new blocks of classrooms model school, renovation of 174 existing blocks of classrooms and construction of perimeter fence in various schools to enhance security.

“Let me assure all parents that we will continue to do our very best to ensure that our schools are safe from intruders. We have put in place measures to secure our pupils, students, teaching and non- teaching staff. Our standards are high and we will continue to make them better,” the governor said.