Lagos Assembly passes Yoruba language bill into law

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the bill which makes the teaching of Yoruba language compulsory in schools in the state into law.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the bill successfully scaling through the third reading on the floor of the House.

The bill, among others, makes the teaching of Yoruba language compulsory in all schools in the state, both in private and public schools, by including it as a core subject at all levels.

State-owned tertiary institutions are also mandated by it to incorporate the use of the language as a course unit into their General Nigeria Studies (GNS).

The bill indicates a fine of N500,000 for a corporate offender while any shool in the state which fails to comply with the law faces closure and a fine of N250,000.

The bill was finally passed on Thursday with the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, ordering the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, to send a clean draft copy of the bill to the state Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for his assent.