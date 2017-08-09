Lassa fever: Four quarantined in Yobe Hospital, says Commissioner

Four people are being quarantined for clinical analysis in Yobe over suspected case of Lassa fever, Dr Bello Kawuwa, the state Commissioner for Health said on Wednesday.

Kawuwa told newsmen in Damaturu that seven people were initially held, but three had been discharged after clinical analysis.

The commissioner said though, earlier results did not indicate that the four people have Lassa fever, a second laboratory test would be carried out on them.

“In July, about seven cases of suspected Lassa fever were reported in Yobe.

“They were subjected to normal clinical appraisal and three of the seven were looking less of Lassa fever.

“We will let you know when the result of the second laboratory test is released.

“We have isolated the cases to prevent unnecessary contact.

“Our epidemic response team has also gone to the affected communities to carryout contact-tracing as well as enlighten the people on how to deal with the situation,” Kawuwa said.