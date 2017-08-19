Liverpool reject Barca £113m bid for Coutinho

Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports News understands the latest offer was worth an initial £113m and the fee could have risen to £118m based on the Brazil international’s potential appearances at the Nou Camp.

Barca have failed with their two previous offers worth £72m and £90.4m.

Liverpool have insisted Coutinho will not be sold before the close of the summer transfer window, despite the 25-year-old handing in a transfer request in a bid to force through a move away from Anfield.

Barca general manager Josep Segura claimed earlier this week that the Spanish club were close to agreeing a deal for Coutinho.

However, when asked about Segura’s comments, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, “I don’t know why other people are saying what they’re saying. I don’t even know him. I have never met him.”

Coutinho pledged his future to Liverpool in January by signing a new five-and-a-half-year contract, with the deal including no release clause.

Klopp has continually insisted that Liverpool are under no pressure to sell Coutinho and the midfielder is priceless to the club.

Coutinho enjoyed a superb 2016/17 campaign, scoring 13 times and providing seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances as Liverpool finished fourth and secured Champions League qualification.