Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0 in EPL

Liverpool ripped apart woeful Arsenal in a 4-0 English Premier League (EPL) thumping at Anfield.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane before the break and Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge after it secured a thoroughly convincing win against disjointed and disheartened opponents.

Victory continued Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season, moving them on to seven points, two off leaders Manchester United.

But Arsenal have lost their last two games and Sunday’s shambolic performance will have made for ugly viewing for Arsene Wenger.