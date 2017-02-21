Maigari tips Super Eagles for World Cup ticket, praises Supporters Club

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Aminu Maigari, has expressed confidence in the abilities of the Super Eagles to qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup.

Speaking in an interview in his country home in Bauchi, Maigari also hinged his confidence on the new found spirit and self-belief of the team.

” I think we are gradually getting back to the laudable standard of the Super Eagles in the days of yore.

“And with the new found spirit in the team, coupled with the input of the new coach, l see the team doing good in the coming games, ” the experienced football administrator stated.

While also welcoming members of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), led by its National Chairman, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, who also paid him a courtesy visit to his home, he commended them for their age-long patriotism to the nation.

According to him, the NFSC has been instrumental to several historic and triumphant matches played by various Nigeria national teams.

“You have been very instrumental to the successes of Nigerian football. And l want to thank you for your selflessness and immense contributions to the growth and development of Nigerian football. And as the 12th player of the national teams of this country, l urge to continue the good works, ” he added.

Reacting, Ikpea, also thanked him for all he has done for Nigerian football.

“Every time, we recall the achievements recorded in Nigerian football, your name and tenure as the President of the NFF, we cannot, but continue to praise and thank you, ” Ikpea enthused.

He went on to reaffirm the unalloyed commitment of the NFSC to the development of Nigerian football adding that the club has mapped out plans to support and encourage all the national teams, including the clubs representing the country on the continent.

