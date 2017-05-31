Man City to insert buy-back clause in Iheanacho’s transfer

Manchester City is being careful over the sale of her 20 -year -old Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The club has therefore resolved to put in place a buy-back clause to the sale of the player who is wanted by at least three English Premier League sides.

According to the latest reports coming out of London, City does not want to be left in the same situation as Chelsea, who allowed Romelu Lukaku to leave without inserting an option to buy back the striker at a set price.

Iheanacho has struggled to play under Pep Guardiola, having only started five Premier League games all season.

The Nigerian has previously spoken about his need to play to build his confidence.

West Ham will want any buy-back fee to be at least double what they pay, though City will likely argue it should be closer to the £30m mark or less. The total can vary depending on what Iheanacho achieves at a new club.

Despite that limited opportunity Iheanacho still managed seven goals and three assists, with those strikes coming at an average rate of one every 128 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Manchester City wonder kid has re-joined the Super Eagles at their get-together in the French capital, ahead of tomorrow’s international friendly against Togo.

Iheanacho, who scored Nigeria’s equaliser against hosts Corsica on Friday night, was allowed to fly back to England when the team landed in Paris from Ajaccio yesterday afternoon.

The Nigeria Football Federation announced that nineteen players are in camp, including Iheanacho, for the friendly against the Sparrow Hawks at the Stade Municipal Saint-Leu-la-Forêt in Paris.

The Super Eagles have not lost to Togo since they were defeated 5-2 in the semifinal of the CEDEAO Cup on December 16, 1983.