Man gets N100, 000 bail for allegedly threatening elder brother’s life

An Upper Area Court sitting in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on Thursday released a man, Labaran Badamasi, on a bail of N100, 000 for allegedly threatening his elder brother’s life.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused one surety in like sum.

He said the surety must be a civil servant not less than Grade Level 15 and also directed him deposit two recent passport photographs with the court’s registrar.

The accused, who is facing a six-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating, treat to life, intimidation, theft and criminal trespass, pleaded not guilty.

The brother, 45-year-old businessman, Gali Badamasi, had sued Labaran, alleging threat to life and intimidation.

Gali, a resident of Mararaba, told the court that he had an issue with one Goddy Gudi, of Akwanga, in Nasararwa State before his death.

He told the court that after Gudi’s death his family took him to court in Akwanga because of the money given to him to supply petrol.

The complainant explained that before then, he bought a house in Sagamu in Ogun and after negotiating with the seller, he agreed to sell the property for N900,000.

“I gave the money to my brother to pay into the account of the seller which he did as directed.

“I later asked him to vacate his rented apartment to live in the house I bought since I was not staying there.

“But when I was arrested in connection with late Godday’s case, my brother advised me to sell the property to clear the debt,” he said.

According to him, as the new owner came to take possession of the house his brother refused to vacate the house.

“The accused reluctantly vacated the house after force was applied and he later came back threatening his brother’s life and that of his family.”

The case has been adjourned to January 31 for hearing.