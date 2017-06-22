Man lures minor with Viju Milk, rapes her

A 57-year-old man, Aminu Ibrahim, who allegedly raped a minor after luring her with N50 and viju milk, was on Thursday granted bail by a Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwa Nama.

Ibrahim, of Agada Sogai, Jos, was first arraigned on May 6, 2017, on charges bordering on rape and criminal intimidation.

Ibrahim denied committing the offences, but the court ordered his remand and adjourned the case until June 22.

The offences contravened Sections 282 and 396 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Mr J.Yahaya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 and a surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 21, for continuation of hearing.

When the defendant was docked, the prosecutor, Insp. E.A. Inegbenoise, had told the court that the victim’s mother, Maryam Abdulahi, reported the matter at the Nasarawa Gwom Divisional Police Headquarters on April 26.

Inegbenoise told the court that the mother noticed that her 8-year-old daughter had difficulties walking and asked her what happened which exposed Ibrahim’s crimes.

He said the victim told the mother that the accused person lured her with N50 and a bottle of viju milk after which he took her to his shop and raped her.

He said that after the rape, the accused threatened to kill the victim if she ever mentioned it to anyone.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the accused person confessed to have committed the crime.