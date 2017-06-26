Man Utd boss, Jose Mourinho’s father dies at 79

Felix Mourinho, the father of Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has died at the age of 79.

As Goal reported, the Portugal international’s former club Belenenses confirmed his death on their Twitter account.

The United boss posted an image of himself and his father on Instagram without any caption late on Sunday evening.

Mourinho Sr. was capped once by Portugal during his playing career as a goalkeeper. He then spent 25 years on the sidelines as a manager.

According to Goal, he “would ask his son to compile the scouting reports that ultimately led to Jose being recognised as one of the world’s top coaches.”

As a player, Mourinho Sr. won the Portuguese Cup on two occasions, and he won the division’s second tier on four occasions as a coach.

The Portuguese football association expressed “the most heartfelt condolences to Jose Mourinho and the rest of the bereaved family”, MailOnline reported.