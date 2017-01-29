Man with over 90 wives dies at 93

After cheating death on several occasions, the controversial Islamic preacher who married over 90 wives, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Bello Masaba, is dead.

Masaba, who slumped twice on Saturday morning, later died in the afternoon after a brief illness in his Bida, Niger State residence at the age of 93.

His Personal Assistant, Alhaji Mutairu Salawudeen Bello, confirmed the death of the polygamist.

According to Bello, who was sobbing on phone: “With gratitude to Allah (SWT), we announce the death of Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Bello this afternoon.

“He was aged 93 years.

“He died after a brief illness.

“The Janiza prayer and interment is slated for tomorrow (Sunday) by 10am.”

According to online news portal, The Eagle Online, the personal aide to the late Islamic cleric said Masaba, who passed on on Saturday around 2pm, had fore-told his death and was prepared for it.

Bello said: “Baba had told us that his time was up.

“He told me personally during his last moment that he has completed his divine assignment and was ready to meet his creator.

“He told us to remain dedicated to the cause of Islam and urged us all not to deviate from all his teachings on righteousness, piety and total submission to the will of Allah.

“He warned us to shun adultery, but that we should marry our women because it is ‘Hallal’ before Allah.”