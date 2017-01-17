LATEST NEWS
Boko Haram a godless group, says Buhari ...as suicide bomber kills professor, 4 others in UNIMAID - FG, BBOG comb Sambisa Forest for Chibok girls - Reps reject N305/dollar exchange rate for 2017 Budget - Electricity: Power sector loses N10.33bn in 8 days - Access Bank, Diamond Bank, Ecobank, Fidelity, GTB, Zenith Bank sustain market rally by 0.18% - Ban on rice imports: Fed Govt to save N1.3trn through Anchor Borrowers Programme – CBN - Presidency seeks N500bn to recapitalise Bank of Agriculture - MasterCard unveils identity check app - Gov. Ugwuanyi appoints Zik’s son as Special Adviser - El-rufai vs Dickson: You lack jurisdiction - Okoye tells Court

MasterCard unveils identity check app

Posted by: The Citizen in Business January 17, 2017 0


MasterCard

MasterCard has announced the roll out of the Identity Check Mobile, a new payment technology application that uses biometrics, including fingerprint and facial recognition, to verify a cardholder’s identity and simplify online shopping.

“The pilot tested the potential of delivering greater security and convenience using biometric technology. Our goals were to understand the attitudes and perceptions of our participants toward biometrics as an online payment security solution,” Steve Pedersen, vice president, head, North American Corporate Card Products at the  Financial Group, BMO, said.

“After using Identity Check Mobile, our programme participants gave strong reviews on biometric security and ease of use, especially as compared with passwords. We are looking forward to bringing this same experience to our clients in 2017,’’ he added.

Mastercard Identity Check Mobile minimises the need for passwords, dramatically speeding the digital checkout process while also improving security. A cardholder can verify his/her identity by using the fingerprint scanner or facial recognition technology on his/her smart phone with the Identity Check app.

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.