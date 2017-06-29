Medical trip: Buhari has been on life-support since June 6 – Fayose

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose Wednesday gave shocking claims about the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in a London hospital for 54 days now.

Governor Fayose, in a press briefing at the Government office in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, claimed that facts available to him shows that President Buhari has been on a Life-Support since June 6 at a West-End Hospital in London.

He said that not only does the President has voice impairment, and could not have spoken in Hausa to Nigerians on Ramadan day as claimed by the Presidency, but also that the President was currently incapable of ruling the nation in his present health status.

He said: “Like every other Nigerians, I do not with the president dead, I have therefore maintained dignified silence since we were told that the President embarked on his second medical trip abroad this year.

” However, the recorded audio message which was released by the Presidency as the President’s Ramadan message to Nigerians necessitated my setting the records straight today.”

Observing that no official information has been given to Nigerians on the President’s health and noting that neither the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo nor the President’s wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari could claim to have either seen or spoken with President Buhari since his second medical trip to London, Fayose said he was revealing his findings in good faith and does not wish the President dead. He therefore, stated his position thus: ”

“That the audio message does not represent the truth as our President does not only have voice impairment, he has been on life support since June 6, 2017 at a West-End, London Hospital.

“Of a fact, our First Lady, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari was not allowed to see her husband during her last visit to the United Kingdom if only she will be courageous enough to admit.

“Only three Nigerians who are of the President’s cabal are allowed access to the Preside. I will keep their identities for now. ”

The governor who challenged the Presidency or any other person who has a contrary claim to his claims on Buhari, should produce such in 48 hours further drew Nigerians attention to his earlier claims about President Buhari: “It is obvious that Nigeria is drifting like the last days of the Yar’Adua’s government. Nigerians will recall that I warned against electing President Buhari on the account of his age, health and mental capacity.

” Nigerians will also recall that when they released pictures to the press claiming that President Buhari had an interview with Kemi Fadojutimi of “All Eyes on Africa” TV Show in London, on Monday, February 23, 2015, I proved to the whole world that the interview was conducted in suite 881 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Alleging that some people in power have been after his life and government, Fayose said he remained undaunted by such attempts adding that it would fail.

He further said: “Hate me or like me, again I am putting Nigerians on notice on the present state of health of our president. In closing, let me state that I am not unaware of the various attempts on my life; I am undaunted as I remain committed to truth and fearlessness because a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.”

Urging the FG to always tell the country the truth and President Buhari to resign, Governor Fayose also gave some advice to Nigerians and urged : “Dear Nigerians, even though President Buhari needs our prayers and we should keep praying that God takes total control of his situation, it is equally imperative that our leaders must tell us the truth at all times. It is time that the President takes the interests of Nigerians above his own and resign from office so that our country can move forward. The fate of Nigeria and its people must not remain in the hands of the Presidency cabal, our country must be set free. ”

Asked how he got his information, Governor Fayose who refused to reveal his sources, however, speculated that: “some top APC leaders and members in government have given us some of the information they are afraid to tell Nigerians. We have also gone steps ahead to confirm these information before revealing to all Nigerians”