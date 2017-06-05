Medical trip: I met Buhari in London, president to return before June 11 —Kalu, ex-Abia governor

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, said President Buhari would be returning to Nigeria before June 11 and urged Nigerians to desist from spreading messages of hate and division about the health of the President who he said is fast recuperating.

Speaking in an interview at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Kalu said the President’s health has improved considerably when he visited him in London last week.

According to him, it was inhuman for some Nigerians to be spreading falsehood about the health of Buhari, instead of praying for him to recover fast and return to his duty post.

Kalu said he visited London to have a first hand knowledge of the state of health of the president, adding: “I went to Washington to visit some business partners and from there, stopped at London to see Mr President who is recovering very fast.

“I am excited over the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate messages people were spreading about him. I am disappointed with the statement coming from some Nigerians about the health of the President.

“The messages some Nigerians have been spreading in the social media are unhealthy. I am calling on Nigerians to have a change of heart. Being a president does not mean you cannot be sick. The hate messages are becoming too much. There must be a good sense of tolerance among the ethnic groups. We are all one.”

He also said it would be wrong to embark on any assessment of the duties of the Acting President, whom he said has been carrying out his constitutional duties.