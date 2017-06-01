Medical vacation: Pres. Buhari in good hands, says Fed Govt

The Federal Government yesterday assured the citizens that President Muhammadu Buhari is in competent hands in London, where he is undergoing treatment.

The President travelled to the United Kingdom on May 7 to follow up medical consultation with his doctors.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed gave the assurance.

He was fielding question on the status of the President’s health.

According to him, there was no cause for alarm over the President’s health.

“The president is in very competent hands and there is no cause for alarm,” he said.