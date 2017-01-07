Mikel breaks record on China move

Mikel Obi’s aide has defended the Chelsea star’s move to Chinese club Tianjin Teda, saying it was the right time for the Nigeria skipper to go for the cash after he has won everything at his London club.

Mikel Obi has signed a three-year contract with Tianjin Teda, which will reportedly pay him 140,000 pounds a week, twice what he received at Stamford Bridge.

“I want to congratulate him for being the first Nigerian to earn more than 100,000 pounds a week as far as football is concerned. It is huge, it is historic,” said Babawo Mohammed.

“It is not easy for someone to believe in you so much so that he will spend that kind of money on you weekly.

“Let’s celebrate our own, his going to China should not be a subject for debate.

“This is good cash for a player who has won almost everything at club level. He needs the money, not just fame.”

In his 10 years at Stamford Bridge, Mikel won both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League. He also won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.