Military foils terror attack in Maiduguri, kills 3 suicide bombers

Three suicide bombers were killed by the military on Friday in the Simari area of Maiduguri, the police and a vigilance group confirmed.

The organisations said the incident occurred at Simari on the outskirts of Maiduguri about 10p.m. when a male and two female suicide bombers tried to infiltrate the town.

The attack came 16 hours after dogs foiled an attempt by two suicide bombers to hit a hospital in Moloi area of Maiduguri.

A witness, Amin Audu, said that the insurgents took advantage of the night to gain access into Maiduguri but were intercepted by the military who frustrated their effort.

He said that soldiers shot the male suicide bomber, following which the explosive strapped on his body exploded.

“The powerful blast also made the explosives strapped on the ladies to detonate and killed them instantly,” he said.

According to him, two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) also sustained various degrees of injuries from the blast.

Malam Abdullahi Danbatta, the spokesman for the CJTF, confirmed that two members of the group were wounded in the incident.

The police also confirmed that the incident.

Mr Victor Isuzu, the Police Public Relations Officer in Borno, made the confirmation in a statement in Maiduguri on Saturday.

“The suicide bombers were chased by security personnel; in the ensuing stampede and in an attempt to escape arrest, the suicide bombers hurriedly detonated the IEDs strapped on their bodies killing themselves.

“However, two members of the security personnel sustained injuries and were rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“Police and IED personnel visited the scene to secure and render the area safe,” Isuzu said.

Maiduguri and other liberated areas have witnessed an upsurge in suicide bomb attacks in the last two months from which many lives and property have been lost.

The insurgents recently attacked a team of workers prospecting oil in the Lake Chad Basin.

The insurgents also attacked Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri and Dikwa local government areas of Borno.

Also, 14 women including police personnel, were recently abducted by the insurgents in the state. – NAN.