Military raid won’t affect relations with Nigeria –UN

The United Nations on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to support the Federal government’s counter-terrorism efforts in the North-East region, adding that the raid on its building would not affect its relations with Nigeria.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr. Peter Lundberg, said this at a press conference on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Lundberg said the UN would continue to support Nigeria to address the major problems affecting education, health, nutrition and security challenges occasioned by the Boko Haram insurgency.

He said the raid conducted by the military on UN Humanitarian facility in Maiduguri would not affect its relations with the country,

“I am very pleased to inform you that our relationship of collaboration and trust is intact, and at this stage, we are focused on the work ahead, to ensure that the millions of vulnerable people in the North-East are supported with life-saving humanitarian aid.

“I reiterated that we are here in support of the government of Nigeria, the UN agencies and over 60 development organisations working to provide the much-needed food, shelter, safe water, latrines and medicines,” Lundberg said.

Lundberg announced that the UN had resumed its services after it was temporarily suspended following a raid by the military on its office.

He explained that the UN humanitarian services were facing serious challenges due to security threats posed by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The UN official added that humanitarian services were restricted to thousands of people in the affected areas due to various challenges.

“The rainy season is also creating challenges to humanitarian access in some areas in the region,” he noted.

He said the UN estimated that about 8.5 million people were in dire need of humanitarian assistance in the North-East and Lake Chad region.

He said that the UN has targeted 6.9 million people for the distribution of humanitarian assistance in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.