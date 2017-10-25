Minister announces N1bn reward for top-performing agency

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, on Tuesday, announced a plan to grade agencies under his supervision and offer top- performing ones rewards.

According to the minister, the best-rated agency will get cash reward of N1bn. The second-placed agency will get N500m while the third-placed agency will get N250m.

Onu, who made announcement at the quarterly meeting of agencies with the ministry in Abuja, said he was instituting the competition to encourage the agencies to come up with research products that would address challenges faced by the country.

He also disclosed that a Competitiveness Assessment Committee to be drawn from some professional bodies, including the Nigerian Academy of Science and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, was being constituted. – Punch.

