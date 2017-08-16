Minister congratulates new GOCOP executive

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has congratulated Dotun Oladipo on his election as the new President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers.

Senator Udoma’s message was conveyed through a letter addressed to Oladipo.

The letter, dated August 14, 2017, signed by Akpandem James, the Special Adviser to the Minister, said: “It is with great delight that I convey the Honourable Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma’s felicitation to you and your team for emerging successful at the Guild’s election held on Wednesday last week ahead of your very successful Annual General Conference in Lagos on Thursday.

“The Minister particularly notes your untiring efforts at building the Guild and was not at all surprised that members confidently elected you to lead them. The other members of your team were no less considered, as they have played pioneering roles at different points in the emergence of the very formidable platform whose members make up the Guild.

“Senator Udoma has been following the activities of the Guild and notes its contribution so far to national development and particularly the cordial relationship the Ministry shares with its members.

“It is rather unfortunate that your conference fell on the same day that the Ministry hosted a Cabinet Retreat in Abuja, a development which made it impossible for the Minister or any Senior member of the Ministry to be part of your conference, but the minister has indicated his intention to work towards further enhancing the relationship between the Ministry and GOCOP going forward.”

The new GOCOP executive comprises Oladipo; Maureen Chigbo, Deputy President; Danlami Nmodu, Secretary General; Collins Edomaruse, Deputy Secretary General; Segun Adeleye, Financial Secretary; Janet Mba-Afolabi, Treasurer; and Olumide Iyanda, Publicity Secretary.