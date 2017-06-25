N-Power workers bemoan non-payment of arrears

Scores of beneficiaries of the N-Power anchored programme of the Federal Government Social Intervention Programme in Kwara State, on Saturday, lamented the government’s failure to pay their stipends of about five months.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Youth Empowerment, Mr. Saka Babatunde, said over 30,000 unemployed youths in the state registered for the N-Power programme.

Babatunde, however, added that Kwara State was far from the 50,000 target for the second phase of the programme

The governor’s aide, speaking on the sidelines of the sensitisation programme for the Kwara Central Senatorial District, confirmed that some of the volunteers had yet to be paid, adding that the Federal Government had committed to paying the arrears by the end of June.

According to him, the delay in payment is due to documentation and other challenges.

He assured the volunteers that there were no discrepancies in their submitted documents and bank verification numbers.

The affected volunteers complained that the Federal Government had promised to pay them N30,000 monthly. According to the youths, though few of them have been receiving their arrears, majority have not got their stipends.

They lamented that the development had inflicted great hardship on them and called on the government to urgently pay them their arrears.

Among the volunteers are Abdulwaheed Yusuf, who teaches at Oja Iya Primary School, Ilorin, and Ibrahim Abolere, who teaches at Karuma Junior Secondary School, Ilorin.

The acting state Director, National Orientation Agency, Mr. Segun Adeyemi, also acknowledged that some volunteers had not been paid, adding that most of the problems encountered during the first phase of the programme started at the registration process.

He warned against registration by proxy and urged all the participants to ensure all their information was correct as well as their email addresses and BVNs.

He stated that false information provided by participants would lead to automatic disqualification.

According to Babatunde, Ilorin West Local Government Area recorded the highest number of volunteers.

He asked for concerted efforts towards ensuring that the unemployed youths are adequately captured for the programme.

He said it was desirable for the government to achieve the target so as to improve the state’s economy. According to him, if the target is achieved, additional N600m will be allocated to the state monthly.

Babatunde said, “I am aware that some of you (volunteers) have yet to receive any stipend at all. They (Federal Government) promised us by end of June.

“I can assure you that all the problems will be resolved. They gave us assurance in Abuja that even if you have not been receiving any stipend, for as long as you are in the scheme, they will pay you the backlogs. They just want to be sure that it is the same you. They are being careful. That is why it seems some people have not received any payment.”