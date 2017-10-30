Natures Gentle Touch leads walk against domestic violence

As part of efforts to raise awareness and sensitize residents on the ills of domestic violence, leading indigenous haircare brand, Natures Gentle Touch recently led an awareness walk against domestic violence in Lagos.

The walk which started from Ikeja under Bridge and ended at the Alausa Secretariat in Lagos saw participation from officials of Natures Gentle Touch, Nollywood actors, members of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, NGOs and several women groups.

The walk comes on the heels of Natures Gentle Touch’s sponsorship of a new movie titled ‘Omoye’ which premiered 22nd of Oct, 2017 at the Genesis Deluxe Cinema, Lekki, Lagos. The movie Omoye, tells a compelling tale of a young and hardworking woman who had her whole life ahead of her unknowingly goes into a relationship with an abusive man and is faced with the dilemma to endure the violence or to speak up and get out of the relationship.

The Brand Manager, Natures Gentle Touch, Anita Anosike who flagged off the walk, spoke about the company’s enthusiasm for speaking out against domestic violence “In this part of the world, the subject of domestic violence is one that is very much uncomfortable to discuss, but as with all evils, it is important we continue to create awareness about the menace of domestic violence. This is the core of the walk today; to bring to the front burner an issue that is a threat to our very existence and to support and encourage victims to speak up and get help”.

“As a brand, Natures Gentle Touch is committed to advancing the cause of women through our products and services as well as initiatives that impact their wellbeing and their overall confidence, hence the support for the cause against domestic violence”. Anosike added.

On its part, the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Response Team (DVSRT) who endorsed the movie ‘omoye’ and also supported the walk emphasized the need for victim to speak up and seek help from appropriate authorities.

The coordinator of the DVSRT, Mrs. Titilola Adeniyi, stated, “Victims do not have to feel alone or choose to remain in an abusive relationship, there are agencies and NGOs that are willing to help. We all need to work hand in hand to bring this to an end”.

She called on anyone facing abuse or witnessing it to call 112; or text abuse to 6820 or dial *6820# for help.

Natures Gentle Touch is a personal style brand manufactured by Recare Limited. Natures Gentle Touch uses natural ingredients to provide natural solutions that work for Nigerian women’s hair in a bid to solving hair and scalp challenges like Dandruff, Hair breakage, Alopecia, Dry Hair, Receding hair line, Slow hair growth, hair loss, weak or damaged hair and other forms of hair and scalp challenges.

Natures Gentle Touch formulates world-class products that are informed by understanding the Nigerian environment and diet.