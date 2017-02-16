NCC to review inter-connection rates for voice services

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Wednesday, commenced a review of the Mobile Voice Termination Rate in the telecom sector.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ forum on cost based study, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said the Commission deemed it necessary to review the rate set in 2013 in view of the current market realities.

The review he said was consistent with the Commission’s principle of ensuring participatory regulation in the telecom sector.

Prof. Danbatta underscored the importance of the exercise, pointed out that the telecom market requires a sound and functional interconnection regime to be able to fine tune the regulatory regime and lead the Nigerian telecoms market towards full competition and effective regulation.

When completed, the EVC said the scale of changes will inevitably affect the unit cost of providing services including interconnection and may lead to differences between regulated interconnection rates and underlying costs which in turn may result in differences between on-net and off-net retail tariffs.