Nigeria, Russia sign defence deal

Nigeria and the Russia Federation have agreed to pursue a common programme aimed at intensifying the fight terrorism in Nigeria, and Lake Chad basin region.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer to the Minister of Defence, Col. Tukur Gusau said the agreement was reached today in Moscow at a bilateral meeting between officials of both countries led by the Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoigu and Nigeria’s Defence Minister Mansur Dan-Ali.

According to the statement the Russian Defence Minister expressed satisfaction with the effort of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to make Nigeria and the region safer.

The statement said the Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali thanked Russian federation for its support particularly in procurement of military platforms and training needs.

It said during the visit the two ministers signed a bilateral agreement on military cooperation and training agreement among others.

The Nigeria’s Defence Minister also inspected some Military platforms at Military technical exhibition pavilion in Moscow.

Russian media recently reported that Nigeria would buying twelve Su-30 fighter jets from Russia, two of which have already been delivered. The aircraft has two seats for long-range missions and is known for its high maneuverability.

It is manufactured by the Sukhoi Aviation Company. There has been no public announcement of the cost or how Nigeria will pay for them, but, according to past transactions, the fighter jet can cost upwards of $30 million each. Su-30’s have be seen in sub-Sahara Africa before.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Uganda and Angola inked deals to purchase the fighters within the last decade.

The Su-30 fighters, and their subsequent iterations, remain a mainstay of the Russian air force and have seen considerable action in Syria.

Among other things, the Su-30 fighter is used in air-to-ground operations. Presumably, the Nigerian government is buying them for use against Boko Haram, the Jihadist terrorist group in the north.