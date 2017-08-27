Nigeria: Why I oppose calls for restructuring — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained why he opposed those who were advocating for the restructuring of the country.

Obasanjo, who stated this in an interview with Channels Television, said Nigerians should rather advocate for a better management of the country’s resources.

According to him, instead of fighting for restructuring, people should be concerned about inclusiveness and the restructuring of their minds.

He stated, “I have spoken to six different people who talk about restructuring and the six of them gave me different points of view. The other day, some people came to me and what they were talking about didn’t make sense.

“So, what are we talking about? We have a country that God has endowed; the management of that endowment is what we have to work on. All hands must be on deck. Some of the people clamouring for restructuring are nostalgic about the country’s independence; that’s their restructuring and some of them are nostalgic about post-independence. Some of them are nostalgic about their tribes, and that’s their restructuring. I cannot be part of that.”

Speaking further, the ex-president said, “My own restructuring is what I have said: we have to restructure our mentality. We have to restructure our minds. We have to restructure our understanding of Nigeria. What country do we want? And if we decide on what kind of country we want, how do we get that country? We need to get every Nigerian to have the feeling that they have a stake in the country?” – Punch.