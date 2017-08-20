Nigeria’ll recover with Buhari’s return — Osinbajo, Tinubu, others

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday expressed the conviction that with the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria would recover.

“The recovery and recuperation of the President is in some sense symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria. Nigeria is going to recover.

“We are on the path of strong economic recovery and this is an excellent sign that the country is on the right side. There is great hope, there is great excitement and we are going to make it as a nation,” Osinbajo told State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after Buhari returned to the country.

He said he was extremely happy that the President returned to the country in good health.

Osinbajo also said the number of Nigerians who thronged major streets to receive Buhari indicated that they were happy.

Osinbajo said, “I am extremely happy that the President is back in good health and we are good to go. It is good to see him.

“As you can see from many Nigerians who lined up on the road to receive the President as he came back, they are happy that the President is hale and hearty and that he has come back.

“It was a natural reaction. Most people heard of his arrival only a few hours before then, but as you can see, the response was so spontaneous. So, I think that people were excited and very happy.”

Also speaking, the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed joy at the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom, saying the President’s return is a nation’s hope fulfilled.

In a statement by his Media Office, Tinubu, who is at present abroad, said Buhari had always been a man of moral fortitude and discipline.

The statement read, “President Buhari’s return to the country is an answer to our prayers. President Buhari has always been a man of moral fortitude, discipline, strength and dedication. These attributes have helped him battle medical challenges. These same attributes will lead him to success in surmounting our national challenges.

“President Buhari has demonstrated time and again his devotion to this nation. His love for the country and the realisation that he has a mission to fulfil by providing security and prosperity to all Nigerians has compelled him to return home.”Tinubu added that Buhari’s return after more than 100 days in the UK is both real and symbolic.

“We all must renew our faith in our collective purpose and rededicate ourselves to a nation indivisible and united in reconstructing our political economy so that it provides a decent and good life to all our people.

“On this day, it is even more heartening to think of the things that can now be achieved with President Buhari back,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking with reporters at the airport, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, described Buhari’s return as the moment Nigerians had been waiting for.

He said, “This is the moment that Nigerians have been waiting for over 90 days. As governors, we paid him a visit in London and we reported what we saw to Nigerians. We pray to God to give the President good health and for him to continue to manage the economy.”

When asked how the President’s return is expected to impact on the polity, the governor said, “It will impact seriously because the country is just like a body. When the head is cut off, the body will not make any meaningful achievement.

“The fact that he has a vibrant vice president who can work effectively when he is not around does not mean you can compare the difference between when he was not around and when the two of them are around. His return will impact on the economy and it will impact on the security. It means so many things will change.”

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, noted that things would be done quickly with Buhari’s return.

He said, “Nigerians are happy and we are happy. We said that he was getting better and would soon return. His return will impact on socio-economic activities in the country because now, the number one decision-maker is around.

“He and his deputy will take decisions together and things will be done in a quicker way. We will see improvement. It will impact on security also. There is no doubt about that because there are certain decisions the Acting President will have to communicate to the President. But now that he is back, that would no longer be necessary.”

The Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, on his part, said Buhari’s return would lead to the rejuvenation of the polity and the economy.

He said, “It is good news for Nigerians and for everyone here (at the airport) for the President to arrive and resume his duties. This has put paid to the various views being expressed. He has had enough time to ponder over several issues. There are many expectations from Nigerians. They want to know what next.

“I also want to commend Osinbajo for being so committed and faithful to his boss. In our clime, this is rare. The President’s return will rejuvenate the economy and the polity. He will do a lot of restructuring.”

The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, said, “The impact of his return is huge. At the stock exchange, you will see the impact.”

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, also expressed delight over the President’s return. He urged Nigerians to desist from playing politics with health issues.

The governor said, “We are happy that he is alive and that is why l am here today to rejoice with the family.

“We should not play politics with everything. We are here talking about health and irrespective of the party l belong to, you can see that l am here today to rejoice with the family.

“That is how it is supposed to be. Don’t play politics with health issues, don’t do that. So, irrespective of what is going on out there, one is happy to be here.”

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said with Buhari’s arrival, the nation now has the captain on the ground.

“Today, you can see the faces of Nigerians right from the airport. We now have the captain on the ground; the citizens should also continue to pray for him.

“We are now ready to take off fully and we believe that everything is now alright and that is why people are so happy today.

“As I said, we will continue to pray for our President and the country generally,” he said.