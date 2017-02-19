Nigerian Breweries lauds Gov. Ugwuanyi on 9th Mile rehabilitation

The outgoing manager of Nigerian Breweries Plc plant at Ama, Enugu, Mrs. Ethel Emma Uche, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s infrastructural upgrade across Enugu State as commendable.

Mrs. Uche who made the remark during a courtesy call at Government House, Enugu, praised the governor for his vision behind the rehabilitation of existing roads and construction of multiple bye-pass in the area which, she noted, have both helped in decongesting the traffic gridlock at the popular 9th Mile axis.

The former manager who used the opportunity to introduce her successor, Mr. Peter Ani, and other management team of the company, also congratulated the governor on the Court of Appeal’s affirmation of his victory in the Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial primary, saying it’s an indication that he is a man of the people who governs with the fear of God.

“I will also like to thank you for creating an enabling environment for Ama Breweries to thrive which shows that you have the interest of the company at heart,” she noted.

Mrs. Uche explained that the company in return will continue to support the state via the company’s numerous corporate and social responsibility projects in the state as well as in the immediate host community.

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi re-assured his guests of the desire of his administration to strengthen the cordial relationship existing between the company and the state government, reiterating his government’s willingness to partner the company in any area that will bring further development in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi observed that since the company’s establishment in 2003, it had remained a close ally of the state government in areas of economic development, employment creation as well as corporate social responsibility.

“We are grateful for these gestures and use this great occasion to reassure you of our desire to strengthen the very cordial relationship that exists between the company and the state government”, he said.

He congratulated the departing manager on her successful service to the company and Enugu State in general, adding that her promotion to higher responsibilities outside the country is a vindication of her hard work.