Nigerian ports berth 19,833 vessels in 3 years – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the traffic statistics at Nigerian ports recorded 19,833 vessels berthed at the various ports between 2013 and 2016.

The statistics is contained in a report on “Shipping and Port Activities 2013 to 2016’’ released by NBS on Wednesday in Abuja.

Similarly, the report stated that 544 million tonnages were registered within the period under review.

The report said that 2014 recorded the highest number of vessels berthed as well as tonnages registered while the least were in 2016.

“Tin Can Island Port handled the most ships accounting for 33 per cent of total number of ships that berthed in all ports and 32 per cent of total tonnage registered in all ports.

“It is closely followed by Apapa port which accounted for 28 per cent of ships that berthed and 25 per cent of total tonnage registered.

“Onne port accounted for 15 per cent of ships that berthed and 30 per cent of total tonnage registered.

“Also, cargo traffic statistics revealed a total of 312 million tonnes, 185, 808 cargo traffic was recorded at all Nigerian ports between 2013 and 2016.

“63 per cent or 196,851,236 of the cargo traffic were inwards while 115, 334572 or 37 per cent were outward.’’

In addition, the report stated that Apapa port handled the most number of inward cargoes accounting for 39 per cent of total inward cargoes.

It stated that the Apapa data was closely followed by Tin Can Island and Delta ports accounting for 31 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

“Calabar port accounts for 4.29 per cent to record the least.

“Similarly, Onne ports handled the most number of outward cargoes.

“Onne ports accounts for 80 per cent of total outward cargoes and closely followed by Delta and Apapa ports, accounting for 10.63 per cent and 3.52 per cent respectively.

“Also, Calabar port accounts for 0.05 per cent to record the least.’’

According to the report, the number of passenger traffic within the period under was put at 52,262 while the highest number of passenger traffic was recorded in 2013. (NAN).