Nigerian prisoners in China seek transfer home

Many prisoners have inundated Nigeria, asking to be transferred from Chinese prisons, but such transfers are impossible for now.

Transfer of prisoners from China to Nigeria can only be possible if there is a signed treaty to the effect by the two countries.

There is no treaty between the countries for prisoners’ transfer, when that exists the transfer of prisoners would be possible, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said.

Dabiri-Erewa said at the seminar on Nigeria-China relations in Abuja on Thursday that, “We get a lot of appeals and some prisoners say they want to move from one prison there to another, it is not going to happen”.

“We have been talking to them but their law is their law. My appeal to Nigerians is to obey the laws of that country because it is getting tougher; they have sanctions and they follow through.”

She also said that Nigerian businesses were thriving in China.

Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerian citizens in China to abide by the laws of that country.

She said that there were about 500 Nigerians in Chinese prisons for various offences.

She also refuted claims that there were thousands of Nigerians detained in Chinese prisons.

“You hear 2000 but that is exaggerated. I think we have less than 500 Nigerians in Chinese prisons.

She urged Nigerians to learn from the Chinese culture of discipline and persistence in promoting national development.

“Discipline and leadership are what we should learn from China; they have a plan for the next 20 years, even the young ones in schools are being groomed for that plan.

“ They also have the we can do spirit, it is working for them.

She also called for continuous support for the current administration’s effort in the fight against corruption. – NAN.