Nigerians to pay for UK visa email enquiries

Nigerians and other nationals who make email enquiries about UK visa, will now have to pay a fee of £5.48, in addition to the cost of the visa.

The British High Commission said from June 1, email enquiries by visa customers applying from outside the UK would attract the fee as from June 1.

The high commission made this known in a brief report on changes to UK Visas & Immigration customer care operations made available by the Media Officer, Mr Joseph Abuku, in Abuja on Monday.

According to the report, the changes would help the government reduce costs and ensure those who benefit directly from the UK immigration system make an appropriate contribution.

“Effective today (June 1), email enquiries by visa customers from overseas will attract a fee.

“How you contact UK Visas and Immigration is changing.

“From 1 June, all customer enquiries will be handled by a new commercial partner Sitel UK. The new contract will see a number of changes for customers.”

The high commission stated that changes were made in all phone numbers and opening hours.

Other changes made were a reduction in the number of languages offered to 8 including English, and a fee of £5.48 for customers who contacted the UK Visas and Immigration by email.

“You will need to pay using a credit or debit card for contacting us by email.

“The charge includes the first email enquiry you send and any follow-up emails to and from the contact centre relating to the same enquiry.

“The way you pay to use the telephone service will remain the same using a credit or debit card.

“If you do not have access to a credit or debit card, you may choose to use a trusted 3rd party such as an agent or sponsor.”

The UK mission, however, stated that there were no changes to services for customers contacting from inside the UK.