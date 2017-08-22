NIMASA seeks to address concerns about carbon emissions from ships

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has raised concerns about carbon emissions from ships and other sources in the maritime sector and has convened a forum to tackle the issue.

This is in line with the global initiative to combat climate change through reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ forum on marine pollution annex VI and other emerging issues on climate change, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, stated that stakeholders were concerned about the carbon footprints of Nigeria and had a desire to address the problem and improve the condition as well as the living standards of the people already threatened by the impact of climate change.

“In recognition of the intense focus climate change is receiving within the international maritime organisation, the Kyoto Protocol designated the International Maritime Organisation as the agency to deal with greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

“Since the world economy relies on shipping, it is just a simple fact that sustainable development will rely on a sustainable and efficient maritime transportation system,” he stated.

He added that the IMO was developing a data collection system for ships’ fuel consumption, since carbon emission and fuel efficiency were directly linked.

According to Peterside, NIMASA, as part of its responsibilities with regard to greenhouse gas emission from ships and other maritime sources, has among other strategies, been building capacity on issues of climate change, collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Environment to create detailed action plan that will assist the nation to effectively address climate change issues as they affect the maritime industry.

He said the agency had also held discussions with the Department of Petroleum Resources on quality of fuel oil supply to vessels in line with the IMO sulphur content specification of 0.5mm by 2020.

He added that the agency had equally been collaborating with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency and Obafemi Awolowo University in establishing climate observations along Nigerian coastlines.