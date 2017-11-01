NJC replaces Salami with Galadima on anti-graft committee

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has picked a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Suleiman Galadima as chairman of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO).

He replaces Justice Ayo Salami (retired) who excused himself from the committee as chairman.

A statement by the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye yesterday said the committee will be inaugurated on Wednesday, November 1 by the Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen at the Council’s Conference Hall by 2pm.

According to the statement, “Justice Galadima, CFR, was born October 1946 in Nasarawa State. He attended Government College Keffi, where he obtained the West Africa School Certificate in 1965 before he proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Law in 1977 and was called to the Bar after he graduated from the Nigerian Law School in 1978. He later received a master’s degree in Law from the University of Jos in 1985.”

The panel is expected to conduct monitoring and evaluation of proceedings at designated courts for financial and economic crimes nationwide and advice the CJN on how to eliminate delay in the trial of corruption cases.