Now Kcee, Terry G, Yul Edochie want to be state governors

Nigerian entertainment artiste Kcee has joined the Anambra state gubernatorial race.

It appears Kcee is not the only young person interested in politics as it can be recalled that actor Yul Edochie last month also made his interest in the Anambra Gubernatorial election known.

The Limpopo master took to his Instagram page to reveal his intentions, he shared this photo and wrote;

Its about time, Big Announcement on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 11am…. #Nottooyoungtorun #Attentiontodetail2017

This new update was made possible as the National Assembly recently passed the Not too young to run bill

Terry G for Benue Governor

Free madness crooner Gabriel Oche Amanyi popularly known as Terry G or Akpako Master has declared his intention to run for Governor/Deputy Governor of Benue State.

Terry G took to his Instagram page to reveal his ambition and upload his campaign poster. He, however, did not disclose the political party he intends to use as a platform. He wrote;

“MY PEOPLE,THE TIME IS NOW. POWER BELONGS TO THE YOUTHS,SAY NO TO OLD CARGOS…VOTE TERRY G FOR GOVERNOR/DEPUTY OF BENUE STATE ,I WILL MAKE YOU PROUD..WHEN I SAY LEGALIZE YOU SAY GINJAH..”

Yul Edochie for Anambra

Popular Actor, Yul Edochie, who is the last son of veteran Nollywood icon, Pete Edochie, has announced he would be gunning for the Anambra state governor’s seat.

The proud father of three who has indeed paid his dues with lots of efforts and hardwork in the make-believe world, hinted his fans to expect more from him in near future.

The filmaker who doubles as Pharmatex Ambasador and CEO of DKK investments and Realtors limited, has declared himself capable of handling the affairs of Anambra state if made the Governor in due time.